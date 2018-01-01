NEWS Cardi B officially files countersuit against former manager Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B is preparing for motherhood by going after her former manager for trying to control her life.



Shaft previously sued the Bodak Yellow star for $10 million (GBP7.6 million), claiming she breached a deal they made back before she was famous, and now the pregnant star has filed a countersuit, accusing him of trying to take over her life.



In legal papers she filed on Thursday (05Jul18), that have been obtained by TMZ, Cardi claims Shaft's management deal was way too one-sided, and he went after too much of her money.



She also alleges he tried to control every aspect of her life, putting up "barriers between her and people close to her in an effort to maintain complete control over her".



Cardi also claims Shaft attempted to tell her who she should and shouldn't date, affecting her romance with husband Offset, the father of her unborn first child. She is suing him for more than $15 million (GBP11.3 million).



Shaft, real name Klenord Raphael, launched his suit against his former client in April, claiming he made her a star and she cut him off financially.



Cardi's lawyers previously accused him of "abusing her trust" during their business relationship.



"(He) persuaded (me) to sign contracts and to enter into deals in which Mr. Raphael attempted to take an unreasonable and unconscionable portion of (my) earnings in the entertainment industry for himself," papers obtained by The Blast last month (Jun18) read. "It appears that Plaintiff took advantage of an inexperienced young woman with considerable talent and charisma, but with a limited education who lacked experience in the age-old exploitative market of the entertainment industry."



Cardi also claimed Shaft "grossly exaggerated" his role in helping her achieve fame, and failed to provide monthly accounting and payments owed to her.



Raphael previously claimed he taught the star everything she knows about entertainment and helped her make the step up from being a stripping Instagram wannabe. He also alleged he's largely responsible for her breakthrough hit, Bodak Yellow, but she repaid him by telling Offset and others he stole from her.

