Fergie reunites with Black Eyed Peas bandmates for Independence Day

Fergie reunited with her former Black Eyed Peas bandmates to celebrate America's Independence Day on Wednesday (04Jul18).



The singer has not performed with the group since last year (17), but on Wednesday Fergie, Will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap gathered for a party.



"fourth w (with) the fam (family)," she wrote on Instagram under a photo of the get together.



Taboo also included a picture of the group members with their significant others and children.



Last year, will.i.am sparked rumours Fergie had left the group when he hinted she wouldn't be joining him, Taboo and Apl.de.ap at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit in June, 2017, insisting she was just one of many female stars who had appeared with the core trio over the years.



"Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us," he said in a new interview. "People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like Let's Get it Started, it's Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like Latin Girls, it's Debi Nova, and Request Line, it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females."



The bandmates later made it clear she had not in fact left the group, and was just focusing on her solo career.



"Fergie is still in the Black Eyed Peas and has an enormous amount of love for her brothers," a statement from a spokesperson to Billboard read at the time. "However, she's currently focusing on her solo record (Double Dutchess) in partnership with BMG and she's incredibly excited for her fans to hear her new music."



However in February (18), will.i.am revealed to the Daily Star that Fergie had left the group and will not appear on its seventh album, which has yet to be released.

