Nicola Roberts: 'Cheryl is doing good after Liam Payne split'

Nicola Roberts has assured fans her former Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl is doing "good" following her split from Liam Payne.

Cheryl and the former One Direction star, who share a 15-month-old son named Bear, announced they were going their separate ways after more than two years of dating in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday (01Jul18).

On Thursday, Cheryl's good friend and former bandmate Nicola appeared on U.K. show Loose Women and revealed that she had been working on the Fight for This Love singer's upcoming solo album for the past six months, and assured the panellists that she was doing well after the break-up.

"She's good, she's OK," Nicola responded, before taking aim at news articles about Cheryl's troubled love life, which includes failed marriages to soccer star Ashley Cole and French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

"I actually think what's been interesting this week is to see how the misogyny through the media is played out," Nicola added. "There's been a couple of articles like, 'Oh, why can't she hold a man down?' and stuff like that, and it's just like, why can't a man hold her down, you know? But she's good."

Cheryl has remained close friends with Nicola and their bandmate Kimberly Walsh since Girls Aloud split in 2013, and the trio got together over the weekend to celebrate Cheryl's 35th birthday on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, Nicola wrote a gushing post about her pal, sharing a picture from when Cheryl flew to New York to support her at a show.

"It was just another example of how lovely you are inside," she wrote. "I know I could throw anything your way and you’d be there trying to figure it out with me. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy Birthday beautiful."

Two days after her birthday, the popstar and Liam announced their break-up, and added, "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."