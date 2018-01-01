Michael Buble confirms he and his wife are expecting a daughter

Michael Buble has announced that he and his wife Luisana Lopilato will welcome a daughter in three weeks time.

The couple, who are already parents to sons four-year-old Noah and two-year-old Elias, announced that they were expecting their third child together in February (18) when the actress was almost three months pregnant.

And Michael excitedly used his recent guest appearance on Irish radio station Today FM to reveal the forthcoming infant's gender.

"I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks," the 42-year-old smiled. "I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."

Rumours swirled in Lopilato's native Argentina that she was pregnant, after she posted a photo on Instagram in January of her wearing a loose-fitting top. A representative on behalf of the Haven't Met You Yet singer confirmed the happy news to Entertainment Tonight, and Michael shared the baby news himself when he hosted the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Canada in March.

"Oops, you did it again - my wife and I are pregnant with our number three. I love you so much, mi amor," he said on stage.

The happy news comes following a tough couple of years for the family, after eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

The devastating diagnosis led to Buble cancelling various press appearances, but fortunately Noah was confirmed to be on the road to recovery towards the end of last year.

"Emotionally, it's a rollercoaster," the Grammy winner previously said to Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life."

Buble is set to perform at the British Summer Time event in London's Hyde Park later this month.