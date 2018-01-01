Gigi Hadid blasts rumours her relationship with Zayn Malik is 'fake'

Gigi Hadid has hit back at speculation that her relationship with Zayn Malik is "fake".

The fashion model began dating the former One Direction singer in late 2015, and though the pair split in March (18), they reconciled a short time later in June.

Recently, Gigi and Zayn's romance has been targeted by an administrator of the Instagram account named @exposingfakeea*szigiii, with one post stating, "Whatever zigi (Zayn + Gigi) does (is) for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow Gigi or ever going (to) post her picture on his Instagram again."

However, Gigi decided she had enough with the rumours on Wednesday and took to social media to assert that her beau didn't need to follow her on Instagram to prove his commitment.

"Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day ... pls (please) stop.. it's just negative," she wrote. "I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of... for someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow - my eyes are tattooed to his chest (sic)."

It has long been speculated that an image of eyes inked on Zayn's torso were a tribute to the 23-year-old model.

While Gigi initially stated that she wouldn't be commenting further on the discussion she did take time out to respond to a follower who suggested she should have direct messaged the account administrator rather than posting the long note online.

"I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree - just didn't think of it. This is all just very frustrating and I'm only human ... I've seen the s**t on this account for just as long as u- and have too stand quiet (sic)," the blonde star added. "I'm sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply - if you guys love him too, sooner or later you'll realise we're on the same team."