NEWS Paul McCartney set to perform in the U.K. for first time in three years Newsdesk Share with :







Paul McCartney will be returning to Britain in December (18) with his first U.K. live tour dates in over three years.



The former Beatles star announced his eagerly-anticipated return to the road earlier this week, with news of his Freshen Up 2018 Tour and on Thursday (05Jul18), delighted fans by confirming there would be a U.K. leg.



The singer released details of three live shows set to be held in his hometown Liverpool, London and Glasgow, Scotland, this December.



They mark the hitmaker's first series of U.K. live dates since his Out There Tour in May 2015. His most recent trek, the One on One Tour, that played to some two million fans over the course of 2016 and 2017, failed to take in the European island.



Speaking of the upcoming dates, Paul told NME he is excited about returning to his home country after such a long time away.



"There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it's been a while," he gushed to the music magazine. "I can't wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London. We've freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favourites."



The rocker previously explained that the tour name refers to "freshening up" the show by playing old classics alongside new tracks from his upcoming album Egypt Station, which he is yet to perform live.



The 76-year-old's global tour kicks off with four concerts in Canada this September. The gigs, spanning Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton, will also mark the star's first time performing in each respective city in five years.



"We've always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada. We can't wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows," Paul said to Rolling Stone.

