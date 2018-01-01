NEWS Three Lions set to make chart return ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final match Newsdesk Share with :







It's coming home... has become England's definitive football anthem, Three Lions, is set to return to the Top 40 on this week's Official Singles Chart.



When comedians and erstwhile presenters of Fantasy Football, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner teamed up with Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds in 1996, they wanted to raise the nation’s pride in our national football team. Now it seems, they are doing it all over again.



Following England's record-breaking penalties win against Colombia on Tuesday night, OfficialCharts.com has revealed that David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds' track is kicking its way skywards, currently at Number 35 (counting sales and streams from last Friday to midnight on Wednesday night) - up from Number 56 on Monday.



This points to Three Lions making a glorious return to the Top 40 when tomorrow's Official Singles Chart is announced (July 6) - prior to the knock-out quarter-final match against Sweden on Saturday.



Three Lions was originally written for Euro '96 and spent two weeks at Number 1. A re-worked version of the song with new lyrics for the 1998 World Cup, Three Lions '98, spent three weeks at the summit.



The song is one of the UK's best-selling singles of all time, with both versions combined having sold 1.6 million.



Find out where Three Lions finishes on this week's Official Singles Chart tomorrow at 5.45pm. Listen to the Top 40 being unveiled live on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart show with Scott Mills from 4pm, while the full Top 100 will be revealed on OfficialCharts.com.