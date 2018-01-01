NEWS Paul McCartney announces first UK shows in three years Newsdesk Share with :







Paul McCartney announced earlier this week that he’d be making his eagerly anticipated return to the road with his new Freshen Up tour, starting in Canada this September. Today, Paul announces his first shows in the UK since 2015 – and his first Scottish concert in almost a decade.



Wednesday 12th December – Echo Arena – Liverpool

Friday 14th December – SSE Hydro – Glasgow

Sunday 16th December – The O2 – London



The new tour dates confirmed this week mark Paul’s first series of live dates since the One On One Tour that played to some two million fans over the course of 2016 and 2017.



The Freshen Up tour will also be Paul’s first outing following the release of his brand new studio album, 'Egypt Station', out September 7th on Capitol Records.



Paul’s last concerts in London and Birmingham took place in 2015 and were part of his massive Out There world tour, which ran from 2013 – 2015. His last visit to Scotland was in 2010 on the Up and Coming tour at Hampden Park.



Freshen Up will begin in Canada in September for four shows before heading to the US for Paul’s headline performance at the 17th annual Austin City Limits festival in October.



The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Nearly three hours nightly of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives. Paul and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and locations throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and all points between: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, a 2016 week in the California desert that included two headline sets at the historic Desert Trip festival and a jam-packed club gig for a few hundred lucky fans at Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, and even one performance broadcast live into Space!



Featuring Paul’s band of the last 15+ years – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) –and constantly upgraded state of the art audio and video technology that ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house, a Paul McCartney concert is never anything short of life-changing.



