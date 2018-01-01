Will Smith praised by JAY-Z for prankster slap

JAY-Z once told Will Smith that he'll "never make a better piece of entertainment" following the time he slapped a prankster at a film premiere.

The Independence Day star was in Moscow, Russia in 2012 for the premiere of Men in Black 3 when notorious prankster Vitalii Sediuk, working as a reporter on the red carpet, went in to hug Will before trying to kiss him on the lips at the end of an interview. Video footage shows Will shoving Vitalii away from him before giving him a little backhand slap to the cheek.

Hours after clips of the incident went viral, the Bad Boys actor found he had "ten urgent" messages from Jay, who was trying to tell him that he and his wife Beyonce enjoyed the red carpet drama so much that they have been watching it on repeat.

"So I call him and say, 'What's up?' He sounds winded," he joked to TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast. "He said, 'I just saw the video of you slapping the dude in Russia. I just want you to know you'll never make a better piece of entertainment. It's the funniest thing I've ever seen.' He said, 'Me and Bey, we got a show tonight, and we're thinking about cancelling it and just staying in and watching you slap this dude.'"

The actor admitted he was still fuming when he got back to his room after the encounter with Vitalii, who has also pranked Kim Kardashian, Madonna and Gigi Hadid.

"I get back and I'm p**sed that somebody thinks because you're famous, they get to do whatever they want to do to you," he recalled.

In the wide-ranging interview for Jay’s streaming service, Will talked about being back in the studio, saying he has "real things to say", and praised Drake for being able to sustain his success and controversial rapper Kanye West for "making people think".