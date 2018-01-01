Drake to stun fans with surprise headline appearance at Wireless Festival - report

Drake will reportedly celebrate the success of his new album, Scorpion, with a surprise set at the Wireless Festival in England at the weekend (08Jul18).

The rapper released the new album at midnight on Thursday (28Jun18) and has shattered streaming and download records as the project heads to the top of the charts around the world.

And now reports from England suggest he will join Giggs and DJ Khaled onstage at the Finsbury Park festival in North London on Sunday.

By then he'll know if his new release has beaten Florence + The Machine's High As Hope to the top of the U.K. album chart.

"Giggs and DJ Khaled have asked him to come out onstage with them on Sunday as they bring the festival to a close," a source tells The Sun. "Drake is already in London for a party for his brand OVO on Saturday so it was the perfect timing to squeeze in a performance. With 50,000 music fans attending it’s the perfect place to showcase his album and thank fans for their support."

Rappers Post Malone, Stormzy, Wiley, and Big Shaq are also on the bill at Wireless, as is Rave, who was linked romantically to Drake earlier this year (18).

Meanwhile, festival bosses have announced they will halt the show on Friday (06Jul18) and observe a minute's silence as part of a tribute to those who have lost their lives to street violence this year.

Many of the organisations and charities linked to the event highlight youth violence and aim to stop it.

Festival boss Melvin Benn says, "The violence that is threatening our city needs to be spoken about, and it’s imperative that these killings stop. If any other activity had killed more than 70 young people in London this year, the reasons would be at the top of the government’s agenda."