NEWS Drake set for biggest single of 2018 with God's Plan Newsdesk







Drake is shaping up to have another incredible year on the charts following the release of his new album Scorpion, and its lead single, God’s Plan, is currently the UK’s biggest and longest-reigning Number 1 single of 2018, OfficialCharts.com can reveal.



The lead single from the rapper and singer’s Scorpion album, the nine-week chart-topper has accrued combined chart sales of 1.2m, and is also the most-streamed song of the first six months of the year with 111m plays. Drake’s second Number 1 hit of 2018 Nice For What also makes the Top 10 at Number 8 with combined sales of 754k.



Rudimental’s These Days ft. Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – Number 1 for a single week in April - has also topped one million combined sales (1.03m) and is 2018’s most downloaded track so far, and the second biggest song overall. These Days helped Jess Glynne break the record for being the British female soloist with the most Number 1 hits, now tallying at seven.



Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s eight-week chart-topping smash One Kiss is the year’s third biggest hit to date (949k), while Keala Settle’s This Is Me from The Greatest Showman soundtrack is at Number 4 (881k), and 2017’s Official Christmas Number 1, Ed Sheeran’s Perfect places fifth with 835k this year (2.2m in total).



Dua Lipa makes two more appearances in the year-to-date Top 40; IDGAF is at 6 (832k) and 2017 chart-topper New Rules is still going strong well into this year, placing 16th. Portugal. The Man’s slow-burner of a hit Feel It Still – which took 33 weeks from its first chart appearance to reach Number 3 – is at 7, and Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s viral Number 1 Freaky Friday is also in the Top 10 at Number 9 (740k)



The year’s most popular song so far to miss the Official Chart Top 5 is Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen’s Number 7-peaking Breathe at Number 19, while B Young’s breakthrough single Jumanji is the biggest song that missed the Top 10 on release (peaked at 13), and still ranks in the year-to-date list at Number 24.



Fellow newcomer Not3s occupies two spots with My Lover at 27 and his guest spot on Mabel’s Fine Line at 38, and there are more appearances for The Greatest Showman songs: The Greatest Show is at 26, while Rewrite The Stars, performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya places at 31.



Official Singles Chart 2018 – to end of Q2



1 GOD'S PLAN DRAKE

2 THESE DAYS RUDIMENTAL/GLYNNE/MACKLEMORE

3 ONE KISS CALVIN HARRIS & DUA LIPA

4 THIS IS ME SETTLE/GREATEST SHOWMAN ENS

5 PERFECT ED SHEERAN

6 IDGAF DUA LIPA

7 FEEL IT STILL PORTUGAL THE MAN

8 NICE FOR WHAT DRAKE

9 FREAKY FRIDAY LIL DICKY FT CHRIS BROWN

10 FRIENDS MARSHMELLO & ANNE-MARIE

