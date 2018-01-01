Chance the Rapper engaged

Chance the Rapper celebrated America's Independence Day holiday by proposing to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley during a backyard barbecue.

The hip-hop star's brother, Taylor Bennett, took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a video of the rap star getting down on one knee to pop the question.

Family and friends can be heard cheering for Chance, real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, as he asks, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?"

The 25 year old then asked the couple's two-year-old daughter, Kensli, to share in the magical moment.

A photo posted on the social media site, shows the little girl in her father's arms as his bride-to-be touches her engagement ring. Another image offers a close-up of the stunning diamond.

Chance and Kirsten have been an item since 2013, but they have endured some rocky moments in their romance, and six months after Kensli was born, Corley filed court papers in Chicago, Illinois asking lawmakers to identify her as the "sole caretaker" of their daughter and requesting child support from her then-ex.

A month later, she withdrew the documents, claiming she and the No Problem hitmaker were living together and would share responsibility.

However, a month later, Corley filed new documents stating they were no longer living together.

By January of 2017, she withdrew the filing and maintained they had reconciled, but a month later the child support case was back in court. It was settled independently in March, 2017. The couple reportedly came to an agreement that would leave “substantial parenting time for both".