The show will go on for Janet Jackson after dad's death

Janet Jackson has assured fans the show will go on after some devotees asked if the death of her dad would force delays and cancellations to her upcoming tour.



Janet attended her dad Joe's private family funeral in Glendale, California on Monday (02Jul18) and subsequently paid tribute to her father, who died last week (27Jun18).



The pop superstar took to social media on Tuesday to share a touching throwback photo from her childhood in an emotional memorial to her dad.



She captioned the picture with a simple purple heart emoji.



The death drama left fans worried that Jackson might cancel her upcoming gig at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday (08Jul18), prompting the Nasty hitmaker to address the speculation in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.



"Hey guys, it's been a pretty rough week but we're excited, I'm excited... We cannot wait to see you," she said. "It's been way too long; I miss you guys so much."



Janet went on to explain she was just about to "jump on a plane" and fly to New Orleans for the first date on her State of the World Tour.



The video then abruptly ended as the singer's son, Eissa, demanded mum's attention.



"Those are my baby's footsteps that you hear," she said, as she looked down and chatted with her son.



"I love you, I'll see you soon," she added as she signed off.



Janet was part of a Jackson family reunion at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale on Monday, when her dad was laid to rest at the same cemetery where his son Michael was buried in 2009.



Jackson family patriarch Joe died in a Las Vegas hospice at the age of 89 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

