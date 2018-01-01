NEWS Kelly Osbourne attends therapy sessions to help her battle addiction issues Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Osbourne attends weekly therapy sessions in an effort to stay sober.



Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's singer and TV personality daughter started drinking and abusing drugs when she was a teenager in a bid to cope with her depression. Her addictions spiralled out of control and she went to rehab several times and even spent time in a mental health facility.



Now clean and sober, she reveals he has turned to therapy to help maintain her mental health.



“I believe everybody should have therapy," she tells The Sun. "There’s still a huge stigma, especially in this country (Britain). You work out to keep your body good, so you go to therapy to keep your mind good. Your mind, body and soul are the full package. I try and go once a week."



Kelly has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past and, in April, 2017, she wrote about her experience in the mental health institution in her memoir There Is No F**king Secret: Letters From a Bada** B**ch.



"Mum once locked me in a mental institution for three days, and it scared the hell out of me," she wrote. "I had to wear paper shoes, since I could potentially kill myself with a shoelace, and wasn't allowed to have anything metal, not even a spoon. I wasn't suicidal by medical standards, but I heard Mum's message loud and clear: stop using drugs before I was gone for good..."



"Now, I manage pain through creativity, friendship and self-care," she added. "The crazier my life gets, the more focused I become on the things that make me feel good."

