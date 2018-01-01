Stormzy halts festival set to watch England's FIFA World Cup penalty shootout

Stormzy stopped midway through his festival set in Ibiza on Tuesday night (03Jul18) to watch England's victorious penalty shootout against Colombia at the FIFA World Cup.

The grime star was performing his headline set at #MERKY Festival, as part of the Ibiza Rocks series, on the Spanish island on Tuesday night, when he halted the show to watch the crucial moment his national team England beat Colombia in a tense penalty shootout in Russia.

Video footage showed the Shut Up rapper crouching down on the stage so he could see a TV screen showing the soccer match from behind a bar across the atrium of the Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Stormzy can be heard cheering the England team, repeatedly urging them to "come on" from his crouched position, as he and the crowd watch on in anticipation, as England then proceeded to make history by winning the shootout 4-3, their first-ever shootout victory, bagging themselves a place in quarter finals against Sweden.

As soccer star Eric Dier scored the winning penalty, Stormzy can be seen jumping up in the air and throwing up his arms and running towards the back of the stage in celebration, as the crowd go wild.

He then launched into his track Big For Your Boots as a confetti cannon went off.

One fan wrote in the video caption, "Only Stormzy could stop his #MerkyFestival headline set at @ibizarocks to watch England win the penalty shoot out and then go straight into Big For Your Boots."

Stormzy wasn't the only star to celebrate England's win, with many others taking to social media to talk about the historic moment.

"I’m naked. I’m crying. I just vomited a bit of tea. England. #WorldCup #ENGCOL #ENG," Russell Brand wrote, while U.S. actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted, "Woohoo!! England for the win!"