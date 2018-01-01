NEWS Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle hired a private investigator to follow T.I. Newsdesk Share with :







Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle has admitted she hired a private investigator to follow T.I. after she suspected him of cheating.



The wife of the rapper recently appeared on Bravo TV’s new talk show Kandi Koated Nights and shared with host and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss she had taken drastic action on her husband.



“I definitely would recommend it," she gushed. "It is expensive, though. But it worked,” she added, remaining vague over what the undercover investigator had discovered.



The Xscape singer claimed she was forced to take matters into her own hands when she suspected T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., of cheating on her with multiple women.



According to Page Six, a post uploaded to social media last month (Jun18) showed the Live Your Life rapper backstage at a gig with actress Asia’h Epperson of OWN TV series Greenleaf, in which he allegedly slapped her behind.



It's not the first time the rapper has been accused of being unfaithful. In December 2016, Tiny filed for divorce from the star amid cheating allegations, but the move was described as a warning to "stop his shenanigans" by TMZ.

The couple, who have two sons and a daughter together, got together in 2001 and married in Florida in 2010, has been working on reconciliation ever since but continue to have a fractured relationship.



Meanwhile, Tiny also shed light on the rumours that suggest she dated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather.



Multiple news sources reported that Tiny had cheated with the athlete after she was spotted dancing closely with him, but she insists the claims are untrue. “I didn’t have any sex," she stated. "He flirted with me. I think that was fine. Everybody needs a little attention, especially if she ain’t getting it. If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go get it somewhere else.”

