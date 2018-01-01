NEWS Liam Payne delays album to include new songs about Cheryl Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Payne is reportedly set to delay the release of his debut solo album following his split from singer Cheryl.



Liam had reportedly finished his album and was ready to release it on 14 September (18). However, the former One Direction star is now reportedly planning to redo the record in the wake of his split from Cheryl, the mother of his son Bear.



On Sunday (01Jul18), the couple announced their separation after two-and-a-half years on social media, vowing to remain close to co-parent their 15-month-old son.



According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the Strip That Down singer is now planning a more "introspective, urban sound" for the album, which will also include songs about his relationship with ex Cheryl.



"His team are looking for songs frantically," a source close to the star told the news outlet, adding that Liam had recently been working on new tracks in London. "They want to release the album for September but the delay is because it is nowhere near finished. Everything is up in the air."



In an interview with Billboard.com last month, Liam insisted his album was finished, and discussed working with stars including Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Steve Mac.



"We have a couple ballads. I have some songs I made specifically for my One Direction fans - it's not all rap- and hip hop-based," he explained. "The only way I can really describe it is it's very eclectic, almost like a Today's Top Hits playlist.



"Think about people having a playlist and being so used to hearing so many different voices at the same time - having Quavo, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Zedd."



However, another insider told The Sun that Liam is still recording and writing, and he's not done yet.



"Liam is always recording and constantly writing," the source added. "Since the end of last year he's really found his sound and this is influencing the tracks he's choosing for the album. It's sounding really great. I know he can't wait for people to hear it."

