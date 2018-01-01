Janet Jackson pays tribute to her late father Joe Jackson

Janet Jackson has paid tribute to her late father Joe Jackson for the first time since his death on 27 June (18).

The pop superstar took to social media on Tuesday to share a touching throwback photo from her childhood in an emotional memorial to her dad.

Uploaded to Twitter and Instagram, the black-and-white snap shows a young Janet with braided hair sat on her father's lap as the pair posed for the sweet family photo. The Nasty Girl singer captioned the picture with a simple purple heart emoji.

The tribute marks the first time Janet, 52, has publicly mourned her father's death.

According to TMZ she was "front and centre" at her father's private memorial service on Monday alongside various other family figures.

Joe was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California - the same cemetery where his famous son Michael Jackson was buried in 2009 after passing away aged 50.

The Thriller hitmaker is reportedly entombed in Forest Lawn's private Great Mausoleum, which is inaccessible to the general public.

Jackson family patriarch Joe died in a Las Vegas hospice at the age of 89 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Katherine Jackson, eleven children and dozens of grandchildren.

Janet's tribute joins a host of others from family and fans alike, who have celebrated Joe for his success within the music industry.

"Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," his 20-year-old granddaughter Paris Jackson penned in a lengthy Instagram post. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."

The Jackson family also released a shared statement remembering the late music manager. "We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today," they shared with the Associated Press.