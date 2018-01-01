NEWS Kesha fined for cursing in concert Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Kesha has been slapped with a $5,000 (£3,800) fine for cursing onstage in Oklahoma.



The Blah Blah Blah hitmaker took her Rainbow Tour to the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City on Monday night (02Jul18), and told fans at the start of the show that she had been warned against using swear words during her set as each bad word would cost her.



However, it seems Kesha was unable to sufficiently curb her penchant for cursing, and on Tuesday morning (03Jul18), she took to Twitter to share a snap of the "Artist Reconciliation" bill she had received following the gig.



The singer used a marker pen to black out all the other fees, but left the line for her "Cursing Fine" on display, alongside the hefty sum.



"Soooo i guess i didn't curse less enough (sic)," she captioned the image. "WELL F**K ME".



Meanwhile, Kesha has received a little good news in her ongoing legal battle with her former mentor, producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of subjecting her to years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. He has denied all allegations and is countersuing the pop star, who failed in her bid to free herself from her recording contract with his label, Kemosabe Records, in 2016.



On Monday, a New York judge ordered officials at Sony Music, the parent company of Kemosabe Records, to release the identities of the people they had interviewed as part of their internal investigation into Kesha's claims.



Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter gave Sony bosses 20 days to turn over the information.



Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, was axed as CEO of Kemosabe Records last year (17).

