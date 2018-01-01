NEWS Halsey and G-Eazy split Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Halsey and rapper G-Eazy have parted ways after a year of dating.



The Closer hitmaker took to her Instagram Story timeline on Tuesday (03Jul18) to share the news with fans, after some noticed she had recently deleted many of her previous photos featuring G-Eazy.



"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she began. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart.



"I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."



Shortly before the announcement, Halsey had hinted at a break-up by sharing a snap of herself cuddling with her dog.



"kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur (sic) a** goodbye," she captioned the image, referencing lyrics from Drake's new track, 8 out of 10.



G-Eazy, who previously collaborated with the singer on the track Him & I, has yet to comment on the split news.



The pair was first linked in July, 2017, and the stars went public with their romance by stepping out as a couple during New York Fashion Week last September (17).



However, their relationship hasn't been without drama - Halsey hit headlines after she was photographed partying with G-Eazy on a yacht off the coast of Miami, Florida, and apparently snorting an unidentified white substance on New Year's Day (01Jan18).



G-Eazy also stirred controversy in May (18) after he was arrested following a nightclub altercation in Stockholm, Sweden, where he was charged with assault, drug possession and resisting arrest.



The rapper, who had been in the city with Halsey, managed to dodge jail time, and instead was fined and received two years' probation.

