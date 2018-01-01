Miranda Lambert refused interviews while writing emotional album

Miranda Lambert had no interest in talking about her album The Weight of These Wings before it's release, because she didn't want to "rehash" the pain she was going through while writing it.

The Mama's Broken Heart hitmaker wrote the tracks for the record while she was going through her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015, and she admits she poured so much of her heartache into the album that she didn't want to relive it in front of the media.

"I came into (manager) Marion (Kraft's) office and said, 'I'm not speaking to anyone until they hear this record'," she tells music journalist Holly Gleason in an interview with HITS Daily Double. "I thought that was fair... All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything."

Miranda also knew it would be difficult for her to talk about what she was going through after her marriage break-up multiple times.

"It was going to be hell, and I'd already been through hell," she continues. "It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn't want to rehash."

And she was also convinced many of her interviews would be "taken out of context", adding, "It would've set up some expectation that couldn't be met. I was very publicly going through this thing, and there wasn't an explanation to be given."

The 34-year-old is now ready to talk about her love life lows, but she still insists some topics are off-limits - she won't be answering questions about her ex-husband's girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

"I got on the phone for the first interview (and the) first question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?' I hung up."