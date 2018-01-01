Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose renew their vows and announce pregnancy

Rappers Remy Ma and her husband Papoose have renewed their vows and revealed they are expecting a baby.

The rappers wed in 2008 while the All the Way Up hitmaker was serving six years behind bars for assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion, and over the weekend (30Jun-01Jul18) they celebrated their nuptials again in a vow renewal ceremony.

"This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much - not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you," Remy wrote alongside a picture of the couple.

"We've known each other 13 years & been married a decade we renewed our vows amongst (sic) our closest friends and family members. It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life... thank you Husband, u always make me happy (sic)."

During the ceremony, Remy and Papoose also confirmed they are expecting a baby after he hinted she was pregnant in December (17) by posting a photo of a hospital sign reading "Ultra Sound Waiting Room" on Instagram.

"We know we told y'all we were bringing you here so we could renew our vows, which we are, but we also wanted to tell you...," Remy told the couple's guests before Papoose added, "...We're having a baby", as he rubbed his wife's stomach.

Remy Ma and Papoose's vow renewal and pregnancy news comes over a year after she suffered a miscarriage at the start of 2017. The 38-year-old, real name Reminisce Mackie, already has a son from a previous romance, while Papoose, real name Shamele Mackie, also has kids from previous relationships.