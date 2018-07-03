Richard Swift of The Black Keys and Shins dead at 41

Richard Swift, a former member of the Shins and touring bassist with The Black Keys, has died, aged 41.
A Facebook post confirmed his death saying: "And all the angels sing 'Que Sera Sera' Richard Ochoa Swift March 16, 1977 - July 3, 2018."
The musician and singer-songwriter was last month admitted to hospital with an undisclosed life-threatening condition.
The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach led tributes with an Instagram post saying: "I will miss you my friend".
The 39-year-old Black Keys singer shared a picture of him with Swift and said: "Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know. He's now with his Mom and Sister."
More info as we get it.