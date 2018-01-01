David Foster & Katharine McPhee engaged

Songwriter David Foster is planning another trip down the aisle after asking Katharine McPhee to be his fifth wife.

The composer and arranger popped the question in Capri, Italy recently, during the couple's European vacation, according to TMZ sources.

McPhee's representative has confirmed the engagement news, while insiders claim the stunned singer was so excited, she was showing off her engagement ring to passers by and immediately jumped on FaceTime to share her happy news with family and friends back in the U.S.

Foster was previously married to Linda Thompson, Rebecca McCurdy, B.J. Cook, and model Yolanda Hadid, who he divorced in October (17).

Katharine wed Nick Cokas in 2008. They divorced in 2016.

The newly-engaged couple only recently confirmed long-running romance reports, with McPhee publicly declaring her love for Foster in a sweet social media post after revealing they were dating in May (18).

The 68-year-old posted an Instagram picture of himself posing on a bike trail by the beach, and captioned it, "Summer daze!!", and Katharine couldn't help but gush about her man in the comments section.

"So so handsome," Katharine, 34, remarked, before adding, "I (love) you," using a red heart emoji to signify her feelings for Foster.

His actress daughter, Sara Foster, has also has been open about her father's relationship with Katharine, dropping hints about their romance before the couple officially acknowledged the dating rumours.

In December (17), she told Us Weekly, "We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we're very honest about it. If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that's going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he's with someone right now that really does."