Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at parenting critics

Chrissy Teigen has poked fun at parenting critics in a new social media post.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and her music star husband John Legend are parents to two-year-old daughter Luna and baby son Miles, who was born in May (18).

Chrissy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her holding both Luna and Miles and pre-empted any potential criticism of her cradling technique in the accompanying caption.

"Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?" she wrote.

Chrissy also uploaded a series of other images, including one of her showing Luna her new make-up collection for Becca Cosmetics on display in a Sephora beauty boutique.

And it appears she couldn't resist giving her 18 million followers a laugh, as in one short video she pretended to steal a tester from her hairstylist pal Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare range while in the store. While the 32-year-old simply captioned the humorous post with Ouai's Instagram handle at first, she was forced to change her message after some fans shared messages expressing their disapproval over her actions.

"EDIT: DO NOT EVER STEAL OR PRETEND TO STEAL YOUR FRIEND'S @THEOUAI TESTERS IN FRONT OF EMPLOYEES. ONE, BECAUSE IT'S WRONG, BUT TWO, IT WILL STARTLE EXTREMELY ANNOYING PEOPLE INTO BEING EXTREMELY OFFENDED ON THE 'GRAM. Update: I am currently scrubbing pots in the back of a Sephora," the star joked.

A representative for Ouai seemed in on the joke too and commented: "Damn next time you need a product just hit us up."