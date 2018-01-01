Cardi B twerks to celebrate making U.S. chart history

Pregnant rapper Cardi B has celebrated making U.S. chart history by twerking in a video on Instagram.

The hip-hop star's collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, I Like It, jumped up a spot from two to one, making her the first female rapper to have two number ones on the Billboard chart, following the success of her single Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) last year.

The 25-year-old rapper, who is expecting her first child with Migos star Offset, posted several videos on Instagram on Monday (02Jul18) to celebrate the chart feat, including one in which she leaned on the side of a hotel room bed and twerked in a blue floral dress. She said the words "I'm number one" a few times to the same rhythm as her twerking, before adding, "And now I have to give birth, birth, birth." The camera zoomed in and out as she continued to repeat "birth".

Earlier that day, Cardi filmed a video while travelling in a car with Offset to celebrate the news and thank her collaborators, but had to stop to tell off the rapper, who she secretly married last year, for driving too fast.

"I'm number one!" she repeatedly cheered. "I'm so excited... Now we're just waiting on baby girl... I'm so happy. Thank you J Balvin, thank you Bad Bunny. I can't believe it!"

She promised fans she would post a proper video once she had calmed down and she kept her word, posting another to thank them for getting the track to number one.

"Y'all made it happen," she said. "I'm grateful for my fans. I have the best fans. Bardi Gang is popping - they was calling radio stations, requesting it, they was promoting it (sic). I love ya, y'all really be going hard for me, I really gotta do something special for y'all."

She also acknowledged her bare-faced appearance, and explained, "I don't go out nowhere, it's hot as f**k, I'm pregnant as f**k, it's like, 'Who am I getting cute for?' My n**ga gonna f**k me regardless."

Cardi, who is thought to be due this month, recently complained about having sex while pregnant, revealing that she gets out of breath.