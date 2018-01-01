Drake's Spotify promotion sparks refund requests from angry users

Drake's heavy promotion of his new album on Spotify has angered paying users of the streaming service, some of whom have demanded refunds.

The Canadian rapper launched his latest record Scorpion on Friday (29Jun18) with the first ever "artist takeover" of Spotify - meaning pictures of him appeared as the cover artwork for many of the service's curated playlists - even if his songs were not listed.

Drake's promotion has angered users who pay for advert free access to the service, who complained about seeing the hip-hop star's promotional material, with some demanding their monthly subscription fee back.

Musician Matt Gerrard messaged Spotify's Twitter account, writing: "Wondering when i get my refund for my AD-FREE premium subscription since you've flooded my account with ads this month for this crappy Drake album.

Another user, Kieran Hemming complained: "when you pay for premium membership you pay for no advertising. This 'drake spam' is advertising. Can us paid users expect any kind of refund?"

One person claimed on Reddit that they had contacted a customer care worker and had received a month's refund and posted screenshots purporting to confirm the offer. However, WENN understands that Spotify has not adopted a refund policy due to the complaints.

The hip-hop star's ubiquity on Spotify also led to mockery online, with many suggesting that his music would be pushed on them whatever they normally listened to.

Although Drake's takeover has angered some of the streaming service's customers, the album has smashed Spotify streaming records - with its 25 tracks played more than 132 million times on its day of release, 53 million more times than the previous record holder, Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys. It also broke streaming records on Apple Music.

Scorpion is on course to dominate the U.K. and U.S. charts - with three Drake tracks set to enter the top five of Britain's singles chart on Friday (06Jul18).