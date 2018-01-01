Justin Bieber receives police assistance after car breaks down

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin received police help after their car broke down in the Hamptons on Monday (02Jul18).

The Sorry singer and his rumoured girlfriend took a trip to the exclusive area in Long Island, New York, but their day hit a snag when they encountered some car troubles. According to photos obtained by multiple outlets, the silver Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG they were driving in broke down in the middle of an intersection.

Police officers were called to the scene to control surrounding traffic until a mechanic could arrive and remove or repair the car, which has reportedly been discontinued, according to TMZ.com. A mechanic eventually showed up and repaired the luxury vehicle, which boasts fancy gullwing doors and can go 0-60 miles per hour in less than four seconds.

The snaps show Justin, wearing a white vest and blue shorts, walking with a police officer from the patrol car to the Mercedes-Benz, while other images show the 24-year-old and the model, who wore a white crop top and denim shorts, looking stressed out as they stand either side of the car waiting for assistance.

The pair, who previously dated in 2016, have yet to confirm they have rekindled their relationship, but were spotted making out in New York in June.

The 21-year-old opened up about Justin to Britain's The Times newspaper in May, explaining that they weren't friends for a long time after they split up.

"We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that," she said. "But it brought both of us to the realisation that we just work much better as friends... He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."