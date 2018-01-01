Liam Payne in altercation with Cheryl's ex-husband following split - report

Liam Payne was reportedly involved in an altercation with Cheryl's ex-husband just days before he formally announced his split from the pop star.

According to The Sun, Liam, 24, and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, whose two-year marriage to Cheryl ended in 2016, exchanged insults at London's trendy Chiltern Firehouse venue on Friday (29Jun18) - prompting worried staff to intervene.

An onlooker tells the British newspaper that Jean-Bernard even offered to leave the nightspot to avoid trouble.

"JB (Jean-Bernard) asked his friend why this guy was eyeballing him and then he realised it was his ex's fella," the witness said. "Liam was snarling and beckoning him over for a fight. There was a lot of gesturing, goading each other and making threats across the room. Staff were worried JB would be provoked as he boxes every day. But he assured them he was not looking for a fight and would leave because he was getting on an early flight."

The French restaurateur reportedly told pals that he thought the Strip That Down singer was a "kid" who "needs a hug, not a punch".

Liam and Cheryl, who have a 16-month-old son, Bear, together announced their own split on Sunday, telling fans they, "still have so much love for each other as a family".

Cheryl's exes alleged bust-up came while she celebrated her 35th birthday with her old Girls Aloud bandmates nearby.

A source close to the One Direction star told The Sun that the altercation showed the singer still has strong feelings for his ex and is angry with Jean-Bernard over his acrimonious divorce from Chery.

"There's animosity between Liam and JB," the insider said. "He feels like he is standing up for Cheryl because JB wasn't very nice to her."

After the divorce, the 37-year-old businessman criticised the "mad world" he experienced when married to a pop star, and was also reportedly unhappy his ex-wife moved on so quickly.