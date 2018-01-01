Kim Kardashian teases Chicago West's middle name

Kim Kardashian has seemingly confirmed that her daughter Chicago West's middle name is Noel.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star uploaded an image to her Instagram account on Monday (02Jul18) of the six-month-old pulling a face at the camera, alongside the words "Chi" and "Noel" punctuated by love heart emojis.

It implies the baby girl's middle name is the same as Kim's, whose full birth name was Kimberly Noel Kardashian before she married Kanye West and legally dropped the "Noel" counterpart.

It appears a recent addition for the young tot who, according to Harper's Bazaar, carries no middle name on her official birth certificate. It sits in line with Chi's siblings North and Saint West who similarly bear no middle names.

Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January, is already in possession of a memorable moniker after it was revealed her first name is a tribute to where her father Kanye West grew up with his late mother Donda.

"That is a place that made him (Kanye). And a place that he remembers his family from," Kim shared with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show at the time. "He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name too, I just wasn't sure... it's so much to live up to. I just felt like Chicago was cool and different."

Meanwhile, the make-up mogul gushed over how close her sisters have become now Kylie and Khloe are parents too. She confessed she goes to her youngest half-sister for the trendiest mummy advice, although Khloe and her share similar approaches to parenting.

"Lately, it's been Kylie. Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff," the 37-year-old explained to E! News when asked who she seeks support from. "But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mum advice."