Joe Jackson laid to rest in same California cemetery as son Michael

Joe Jackson has been laid to rest in the same California cemetery as his late son Michael Jackson.

The Jackson family patriarch was remembered on Monday (02Jul18) in a private memorial service for close friends and family after passing away on 27 June.

A source close to the family told Billboard the star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

According to the Associated Press, it is the same location where his son Michael, whom he was estranged from, was laid to rest in 2009 after passing away aged 50. The graveyard is also reportedly a popular final resting place for a number of famous figures including Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney.

According to TMZ, his children, including daughter Janet and son Jackie, among other family members, were in attendance at their father's funeral. The website reported that Janet had been "front and centre" at the service along with various other family figures.

Eldest son Jackie uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram on Monday afternoon wearing a black suit and sunglasses while dressing a young relative in a similar suit. He added the caption: "My Jay man".

Joe died in a Las Vegas hospice at the age of 89 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Katherine Jackson, eleven children and dozens of grandchildren.

Tributes have been pouring in for Joe ever since news of his passing broke, with fans and family alike celebrating the star for his success in the music industry.

"Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," his 20-year-old granddaughter Paris Jackson penned in a lengthy Instagram post. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."