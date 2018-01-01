Teyana Taylor abandons plans to update album

R&B star Teyana Taylor has ditched plans to release an updated version of her album K.T.S.E. after continuing to experience clearance issues.

The singer unveiled her long-awaited project, executive produced by her G.O.O.D. Music label boss Kanye West, last month (Jun18), but she admitted it wasn't quite perfect, as they had been forced to ditch a few sampled tunes by Sade and Lauryn Hill in order to meet her launch date.

Last week (ends29Jun18), Teyana revealed she was going to share the revamped tracks with fans over the weekend (30Jun-01Jul18), but when the songs failed to materialise, devotees began asking about the delay on Twitter.

Now Teyana has decided to give up on the idea of dropping her ideal final cut of K.T.S.E. as she is still having trouble trying to obtain the rights to the additional samples used.

"I guess we ain't getting one (sic)," she replied to a fan asking about the revamped album on Monday (02Jul18),

"A lot of clearance issues, s**t takes time," Teyana added. "At this point I will leave album the way it is & will just debut the extended records thru (sic) my visuals (videos)!"

In her recent chat with Los Angeles' radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood, she declined to place the full blame on Kanye for the sample problems.

"I'd have to blame a little bit of everybody because we set the date and we had the listening party, and then we had clearance issues," she shrugged. "As far as the clearance issues, I don't know. I feel like everybody plays a part.

Explaining why they decided to stick with the original release date, she added, "With Ye, he really wanted me to be happy, and he knew that the wait (to release her new music) was killing me."

K.T.S.E. was the follow-up to her debut album, 2014's VII.