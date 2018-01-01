NEWS Sheryl Crow's next album will be her last Newsdesk Share with :







Sheryl Crow will release her final album next year (19).



The If It Makes You Happy hitmaker explains she is keen to continue releasing music, but she doesn't feel full-length albums from artists like her will be in demand much longer.



Her final record will feature collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Don Henley, and late country singer Johnny Cash.



"I've got this record in the can that's going to be coming out next year," she tells podcast Kyle Meredith With... "It's a very collaborative record with people I've asked to collaborate with me, people I've loved and have worked with and who have been heroes of mine forever."



"Albums as an art form are a bit of a dying art form. People are more interested in singles," she adds. "I've made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album. I'll just start putting songs out... to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate."



Sheryl recently released the single Wouldn't Want To Be Like You with St. Vincent, real name Anne Clark, and she explains she is looking forward to perform the track live with the singer.



"I love Annie. I'm a big fan," she says. "I sent her this track and she was like, 'Yes! Let me add it,' and she just brought all of her brilliance to it and it really, I think, created an edge there that is so synonymous with the meaning of the song. It's fun to play live and I can't wait to play it with her. We're psyched!"



The 56-year-old's announcement comes days after she revealed she is considering releasing her new album through digital distribution service Stem instead of under a major record label.



"We'll shop it and then we'll sort of evaluate where we're at," she told Billboard. "So I can't say specifically whether we'll do it through Stem or whether we'll do a one-off with the record and then come back to Stem, but I love knowing that it's (Stem) there."

