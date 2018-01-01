Kylie Jenner welcomes Stormi Webster back to Snapchat after social media break

Kylie Jenner has posted a series of images of her daughter Stormi Webster just weeks after she vowed to keep her off social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star removed nearly all images of the five-month-old from her Instagram page last month (Jun18), claiming she no longer wanted to post pictures of her newborn daughter. But the make-up mogul made a comeback to social media on Sunday (01Jul18) by sharing a series of snaps of baby Stormi with her followers on Snapchat.

Documenting some intimate moments with her baby girl, Kylie uploaded an adorable picture of Stormi laying on an over-sized bed with the simple caption: "My little love". Another snap showed Stormi cuddling up to her mother, to which the reality star wrote: "Nothing better."

It comes three weeks after the 20-year-old confirmed she was giving her daughter a social media break after being plagued by social media trolls and reported threats of kidnap.

The lip kit mogul had been documenting her experience of motherhood since welcoming Stormi with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, but was prompted to take a hiatus after she was slammed by her 109 million Instagram followers for cutting Stormi's face out of an image of the pair cuddling.

'Yeah i cut my baby out," Kylie replied to comments on the offending post. "I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

The star went on to delete all images featuring Stormi's face from the social media platform, including the touching photo of her tiny hand captioned "stormi webster", which Kylie used to announce her birth.

The TV personality left just two images referencing her daughter on her profile - one with Kylie cradling Stormi and another with her perched in a baby carrier - both of which obscured the infant's face.