Cardi B laments pregnancy sex problems

Cardi B has taken to Twitter to bemoan the toll pregnancy has taken on her sex life.

The rapper is heavily pregnant with her first child, whom she'll share with husband Offset, and is reportedly due to give birth to their baby daughter later this month (Jul18). Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, often outlines the difficulties she faces as an expectant mother through her social media channels, and on Monday (02Jul) she explained that her condition is preventing her from getting intimate with the Migos star.

"I wanna have sex but i loose (sic) my breath Soo fast (three crying and three cheeky emojis)," the 25-year-old wrote to her 3.3 million followers.

While plenty of her fans sympathised with her plight and related her situation to their own pregnancies, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker was inspired when one bright spark suggested she invest in a "breathing machine mask" to wear while she's in bed.

"(four thinking emojis) you’re on too (sic) something," she replied, before responding to another follower who insisted that "pregnant sex is the best sex."

"Not at this last stage," the Grammy nominee lamented. "Baby too big."

Though Cardi is currently feeling the frustrations of being with child, she recently explained why her unborn infant is her "biggest blessing."

"The one person who I'm going to always be perfect too," she continued on Twitter. "The person that while i was feeling depressed a while ago even when i have everything i wanted in my hands i look down my stomach and got happy and motivated again (sic)!"

The hip-hop star is also planning on taking her daughter on the road when she joins Bruno Mars on tour in September.

"I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement," she told Rolling Stone.