Nicki Minaj viciously hit backs at critic on Twitter

Nicki Minaj recently sent a Twitter user a scathing private message in response to criticism about her music.

Toronto-based writer Wanna wrote on Twitter last week (ends01Jul18) that the Starships singer was in need of a new direction with her upcoming album Queen, and should be rapping about "mature content" instead of "silly s**t" given that she's "touching 40".

The Anaconda singer responded by sending Wanna some scathing messages privately, writing, "When ya ugly a*s was 24 u were pushing 30? I'm 34 (sic). I'm touching 40? Lol (laughing out loud). And what does that have to do with my music? Eat a d**k u hating a*s hoe (sic)."

The 35-year-old then tried to educate Wanna on some of the serious songs in her back catalogue, referring to her 2014 album The Pinkprint, collaboration with gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, I'm Getting Ready, and songs like Pills N Potions.

"Got the nerve to have a trini (Trindad and Tobago) flag on ur page. You must not have heard the Pinkprint. Or pills n potions, bed of lies, save me, my recent feature with Alicia keys, Tasha cobbs. Just say u jealous I'm rich, famous intelligent, pretty and go! But wait! Leave my b**ls! Tired of u sucking them (sic).

"I dropped my album almost 4 years ago. My bad I'm 25. So at 31. How about you GET LIKE ME? Why don't you ask me to help you get RICH?! Been on top & I ain't going NOWHERE."

Wanna shared screengrabs of the messages on her Twitter account before changing it to private. The exchange left many fans divided, with some sending Wanna death threats and others criticising Nicki for her "beyond embarrassing" response.

The writer later responded privately, telling the rapper, "I 100% stand by everything I said about your music and it wasn't a malicious jab, it was a critique."