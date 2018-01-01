NEWS George Ezra looking safe at the top of singles chart with 'Shotgun' Newsdesk Share with :







Current reigning Number 1 Shotgun by George Ezra looks set to keep the top spot for a second week, while Jonas Blue’s Rise ft. Jack & Jack could become the producer/DJ’s fourth Top 10, currently up two spots to Number 10.



Meanwhile, Tiesto & Dzeko’s Jackie Chan ft. Preme & Post Malone continues to climb up the Top 40, up three to 17, and Florence + The Machine’s Hunger is on course to enter the Top 40 for the first time this week, so far up 38 places to Number 33 following the release of her new album High As Hope.