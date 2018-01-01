NEWS Drake on course to claim second Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Drake is set for Official Chart domination this week with his new album Scorpion, according to the Official Charts Company.



The rapper and singer’s fifth record leads the way in today’s UK Official Chart Update as the most streamed and downloaded album of the week so far. Streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music report that he’s also smashed one-day streaming records worldwide.



Scorpion, which is yet to receive a physical release, is edging out fierce competition from Florence + The Machine’s new album, High As Hope. Florence is currently less than 1,000 copies behind Drake at Number 2, all three of the London singer-songwriter’s previous three albums have reached Number 1.



Over on this week’s Official Singles Chart, three tracks from Scorpion are on course to debut inside the Top 5. The most popular is Nonstop at Number 2, followed by Michael Jackson collaboration Don’t Matter To Me at 3 and Emotionless at 5.



Elsewhere on the Official Albums Chart Update, Gorillaz start at Number 4 with their new record The Now Now, and Guns N’ Roses’ remastered 1987 classic album Appetite For Destruction is at 6 following a special boxset release, while Bullet For My Valentine’s sixth album Gravity (7) and John Coltrane’s Both Directions at Once – The Lost Album (8) are heading for Top 10 debuts.



A new David Bowie live album, Welcome To The Blackout (Live In London ‘78), starts at 11, and four more albums could be entering the Top 20: Graham Nash retrospective Over The Years (16), Paul Rodgers’ Free Spirit (17), Military Wives Choirs’ Remember and Let’s Eat Grandma’s second record I’m All Ears (20).



Further down, Ray Davies’ sixth solo album Our Country – Americana Act 2 is new at 26 midweek, Pendulum’s remix collection The Reworks starts at 34, and UK rapper K-Trap rides at 36 at the halfway point of the week with new mixtape The Re-Up.



