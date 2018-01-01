NEWS Barbra Streisand celebrates 20 years of marriage with James Brolin Newsdesk Share with :







Barbra Streisand took to social media on Sunday (01Jul18) to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with James Brolin.



The 76-year-old songstress married her actor beau two decades ago, and used social media platforms Twitter and Instagram to remind the Amityville Horror star not only of their wedding anniversary but of their very first date.



"Has it really been 22 years since our blind date?" Barbra penned alongside a sweet image of the smiling pair. "Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X."



She referenced the couple's very first meeting on 1 July 1996 - a blind date which she recounted to American fashion outlet W Magazine in 2016.



"My husband and I were set up on a blind date. I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven," she shared with the publication at the time. "I asked him: 'Who screwed up your hair?' He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual."



The couple wed on 1 July 1998, two years after their momentous first encounter. Both had been notoriously unlucky in love prior to getting together, with both stars struggling with failed marriages in the past. Barbra was formerly married to actor Elliott Gould, with whom she shares son Jason Gould, while James married twice before, first to Jane Cameron Agee, resulting in children Josh and Jess, and then, Jan Smithers, with whom he has a daughter, Molly.



In January, the 77-year-old shared his secrets to a long and happy marriage and insisted the key to longevity is patience and understanding - and marriage counselling.



“I do believe in counselling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time! Sometimes in a tough marriage, it’s tough to talk, but if you do, it works!”

