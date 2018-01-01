NEWS Beyonce left stranded after stage malfunction during concert Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce was left stranded after a flying stage malfunctioned during her and husband JAY-Z's concert in Poland on Saturday (30Jun18).



The Drunk in Love hitmaker had been performing on top of a smaller moving stage during their On the Run II Tour show at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw when it broke down, leaving her stranded.



Footage taken by a fan showed her husband JAY-Z encouraging fans to "make some noise" for the "most incredible queen" as workers put a ladder against the stage so she could get down. The singer seemed to struggle to negotiate the top of the ladder, and after getting one leg over the top, she decided to back up and seemed to have a mini meeting with three staff members on the floating stage. One fan could be heard yelling "You can do it!"



The superstar, dressed in a sparkly black leotard and black thigh-high boots, then stood up, performed a short, impromptu dance routine for the crowd, before blowing them a kiss. The ladder was then extended higher and she made it down with the help of a man below her on the ladder.



Besides the footage, the fan wrote, "Beyonce's flying stage got broken at the end of the show in Warsaw and she had to walk down on a ladder. She also gave us a little cute dance!"



The couple kicked off their On the Run II trek at the start of June in Cardiff, Wales, and it was reported that some of the shows around the U.K. hadn't sold out, so free tickets were being given away before the concert started.



They are next scheduled to perform in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday.

