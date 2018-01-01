Joe Jackson to be remembered with public and private memorial services

Two different memorial services are set to be held on Monday (02Jul18) to celebrate the late Joe Jackson.

The Jackson family patriarch passed away last Wednesday after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Jackson family source told Entertainment Tonight that there will be two services held for Joe on Monday - a public one for fans and a private one for close friends and family. The insider shared that both services will take place in Los Angeles but specific locations and times are yet to be confirmed.

The father-of-11 died at the age of 89 in a Las Vegas hospice following a short fight with pancreatic cancer.

His famous family, which includes superstar Janet Jackson, sons Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Tito who along with his late son superstar Michael Jackson, formed the Jackson 5, celebrated the patriarch following his death for his strength and musical legacy.

"We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today," his children said in a shared statement reported by the Associated Press.

Despite tense relationships with some of his children - Joe was estranged from Michael when he died in 2009 - many of his children and grandchildren also paid personal tributes to the star on social media.

Daughter La Toya Jackson confessed she will "always love" her father, while granddaughter Paris Jackson labelled him "the strongest man I know."

"Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," the 20-year-old model wrote on Instagram. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."