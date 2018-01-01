NEWS Drake breaks streaming records with Scorpion Newsdesk Share with :







Drake has shattered streaming records with his fifth album, Scorpion.



The rapper dropped the 25-track release at midnight on Thursday (28Jun18), and pulled in more than 170 million streams on Apple Music in 24 hours.



More Life, the Canadian's 2017 mixtape, held the previous record with 89.9 million streams in its first day.



Apple bosses have confirmed Scorpion now holds both the U.S. and global streaming records, and the debut is the largest single-day streaming total for any album on any streaming service to date.



Meanwhile, on Spotify, it pulled in more than 132 million streams in its first 24 hours, breaking the single-day record.



Scorpion is also on track to shatter the single-week streaming record of 431 million streams, currently held by Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys, with experts predicting Drake's album could one billion streams in its first week.



The 31-year-old star celebrated the success of his new album in Miami, Florida at a party with friends and fans on Friday night. Drake showed up around 4.30am at the E11EVEN club and entered via a side door, an eyewitness told E! News. He arrived with a crew of about 50 people from his OVO record label, including fellow rapper PartyNextDoor and producer and songwriter Murda Beatz.



The group drove the crowd at the club wild by throwing money into the air from their VIP table.



While the DJ played the entire 25-track album, Drake did not speak to the fans or interact with anyone other than his 50-strong crew, who reportedly left after a couple of hours.

