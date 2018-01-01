NEWS Carrie Underwood's son sees her perform in concert for first time Newsdesk Share with :







Carrie Underwood's three-year-old son has seen his famous mother perform in concert for the first time.



The 35-year-old and her husband, Nashville Predators ice hockey player Mike Fisher, brought Isaiah to watch her perform during the opening celebrations of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday (29Jun18).



The toddler, who is nicknamed Izzy, sat on his father's lap as he watched his mum onstage.



"Izzy's first show!" Mike wrote alongside a few snaps from the gig, including one of Carrie cuddling her little boy backstage. "He's proud of his momma!"



"This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight..." Carrie captioned the same heartwarming shot.



Isaiah had previously seen Carrie perform the National Anthem at the start of the Nashville Predators playoff game in April. At the time, the singer posted on Instagram a video of him sitting in the stands and clapping for her.



"As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me... and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud..." she wrote. "He never really gets to see me sing because he's in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play... and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute."



While the country singer's gig at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday went without a hitch, the same couldn't be said for her extensive concert wardrobe.



According to The Blast, Carrie's stylist went on a last-minute shopping spree after her costumes didn't arrive from London in time.



The American Idol winner told the crowd about her wardrobe mishap, and reportedly did not change during her non-stop two-hour performance.

