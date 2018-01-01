NEWS Vanessa Paradis weds Newsdesk Share with :







Johnny Depp's ex-partner Vanessa Paradis has married director Samuel Benchetrit.



The couple exchanged vows at a town hall in the small French town of Saint-Simeon on Saturday (30Jun18), with pictures from local newspaper Le Parisien showing the 45-year-old wearing a white fitted chiffon dress with a veil for her nuptials.



Vanessa left the town hall arm-in-arm with her new husband, who was wearing sunglasses and a smart navy blue suit, while the 20 guests threw confetti at them from the steps.



The actress has never been married before, but was famously in a 14-year relationship with Johnny Depp, with whom she shares children Lily-Rose and Jack.



Her 19-year-old model daughter was seen in photos taken by Le Parisien wearing a yellow silk dress and hugging guests after her mother's wedding ceremony.



Vanessa and Samuel, who have been dating since 2016, were said to be engaged back in March, but never confirmed the reports.



One person who appeared to be missing from the wedding was Vanessa and Johnny's 16-year-old son Jack, who reportedly fell seriously ill earlier this week.



Vanessa was forced to miss the Paris premiere of her latest film, Knife + Heart, on Tuesday so she could be the teenager's side, with the film's director Yann Gonzalez telling the audience that she had received some "very bad news".



"Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems,' he said.



However, a source told People later in the week that Jack was on the mend and was spotted looking much better. "He's fine and doesn't have a health issue," the insider said.

