Margo Price teaming with Willie Nelson on marijuana strain

Country singer Margo Price is teaming up with Willie Nelson to release a strain of marijuana.



The On the Road Again hitmaker launched Willie's Reserve in 2016 and now offers cannabis products for responsible growers in U.S. states where marijuana has been legalised, such as Colorado, Nevada and Washington.



Price is now working with Nelson to develop her own strain of marijuana, but she has yet to name it.



"It's been a long time in the making," she tells High Times. "At the Luck Reunion (annual Willie Nelson concert in Texas), my manager came up to me and said that (Willie's Reserve) was inviting a few people to test some of their weed, and there was the chance that they may offer someone the opportunity to name their own strain.



"I immediately wanted to do it, but a huge tornado came through on the day we were originally supposed to go, so it kind of fell through. So I just kept writing them afterwards, asking about the naming offer - it was like, 'Guys, some (musicians) want to sell clothes on the Home Shopping Network, but I want to sell weed'. I just wanted to do it legally this time."



Price's marijuana doesn't have a release date yet, but she reveals she has been using it to battle insomnia and back pain.



"I have found that a little taste from a weed gummy will put me right to sleep," she continues. "It's so much better for me than taking melatonin, and I hate taking NyQuil or Tylenol PM. We don't know what those are really doing to us, but if I can take a tiny piece of weed that tastes like a strawberry gummy bear and go to sleep, count me in."

