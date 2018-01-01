NEWS Gwen Stefani: 'Blake Shelton has changed my life' Newsdesk Share with :







Blake Shelton is the cowboy who has "changed" Gwen Stefani's life for the better, according to the No Doubt star.



The Hollaback Girl hitmaker and the country star have been together since 2015 and she reveals her cowboy has inspired her so much that she has even included a nod to him during her Las Vegas residency show, Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl, in which she wears a western-themed outfit.



"He's inspired me so much, he's changed my life," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Friday (29Jun18). "I was like, 'You've changed my show, you've changed my life, you've changed me'. He's such an inspiration."



Gwen kicked off her residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater on Wednesday (27Jun18) and she's thrilled she made the decision to take on a run of shows there after grappling with the idea for two years, because she didn't want to take time out of being a mum to her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.



"I flirted with the idea of doing this show for a while, at least a year-and-a-half, maybe two years," she said. "As a mom, it's really hard to make decisions with how much you want to indulge your own life."



And she knew she had made the right choice when she received a good luck message from her eldest son, 12-year-old Kingston.



"I did get a text from Kingston before I went on stage," she added. "I was shocked. It was like, 'Mommy, break a leg, I love you'. I was like, 'Oh wow, he thinks about me, that's so awesome'."



Gwen's life and career have landed exactly where she wants them to be, but she is thrilled about what the future holds.



"All I know is that I have a lot to look forward to," she beamed.

