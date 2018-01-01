NEWS Taylor Swift performs secret gig in Chicago Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift recently performed a secret gig in Chicago, Illinois as she took a break from her Reputation Stadium Tour.



The 28-year-old played for just 200 fans at an acoustic show on Thursday (28Jun18), according to The Blast.



Taylor played five songs - Delicate, Gorgeous, All Too Well, New Year’s Day and Shake It Off - and told fans she was trying to rest her voice for the rest of her Reputation Stadium Tour, which will resume on Saturday (30Jun18) at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.



One superfan who attended the secret gig documented the event on Twitter - despite having phones confiscated - and revealed Taylor posed for photos with all of the audience to make up for not performing more songs.



"They confiscated all of our stuff. And then they bussed 200 of us off to the top secret location," the unnamed fan wrote. "They brought us in an alley way and then brought camera men on the bus. They filmed us getting off the bus and walking into the event.



"There was Reputation stuff EVERYWHERE... cool light up signs (that I wish I could’ve had my phone to document!), Reputation arcade games, a light up dance floor, an open bar with Reputation themed bar," he added.



The Blast reports that the show was recorded for Taylor Swift NOW, part of her big deal with AT&T and DirecTV.



Her secret gig comes as People reports Taylor is glad to be back in the U.S. to resume her world tour, as it means spending more time with her family.



Taylor will be reuniting with loved ones while in Nashville, Tennessee, and has a few days off from the trek to celebrate America's Independence Day on 4 July.

