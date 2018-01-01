NEWS Joe Jonas ‘just wants to have fun’ with his DNCE bandmates Newsdesk Share with :







Joe Jonas doesn't put "pressure" on his DNCE bandmates to be successful.



After the Jonas Brothers went on hiatus, the musician formed funk-pop group DNCE in 2015 and serves as the lead vocalist. The band’s debut single Cake by the Ocean quickly conquered the charts, but Joe has insisted that he and fellow members Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee are enjoying a relaxed approach to making music.



“We don’t put too much pressure on whether something will work or be successful," he told Glass magazine. "We’re just four friends who want to play music, and whether is (sic) for a week or for the rest of our lives, we’ve decided to let go and just have fun with it.”



DNCE dropped their second studio extended play People to People earlier this month (Jun18), which features tunes such as Still Good and Man on Fire. While the group are known for their upbeat sound, Joe is adamant that the songs reflect a different side too.



“You learn, you take and you give," the 28-year-old shared. "We’re just trying to show our love, our art to you, and we hope we can get some love back in return too.”



Previously, DNCE collaborated with Nicki Minaj on single Kissing Strangers. The group also count Electric Light Orchestra, Prince, Hall & Oates and Led Zeppelin as musical influences, with Joe describing songwriting as a true passion for all of the bandmates.



“As songwriters, we pride ourselves on being able to tell a story and you still want to relate to people who are not necessarily going through what I’m going through,” he added.

