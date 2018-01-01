Hailey Baldwin wipes Shawn Mendes photos from Instagram

Hailey Baldwin has sparked rumours of a spat with Shawn Mendes after removing images of the couple together from her Instagram account.

The pair hung out late last year and into 2018 and appeared to confirm romance reports when they attended the Met Gala ball as dates in New York City in May.

Although they never appeared to seal the deal with a kiss, they held hands and seemed to be all loved-up.

But neither confirmed they were an item and both Hailey and Shawn were quick to correct reporters who suggested they were boyfriend and girlfriend in the weeks following the Met Gala, with Shawn insisting they were just "good friends" and Hailey calling the singer "super lovely", while making it clear she was single.

Model Baldwin has since rekindled her romance with old flame Justin Bieber, and that appears to have prompted her to pretend she never had any ties to the Stitches singer, at least on Instagram.

Fans have noticed Hailey's Instagram timeline no longer features pictures of her and heartthrob Mendes together.

The photo fallout comes days after Hailey and Justin were spotted kissing up a storm in New York.

The on-again couple has yet to confirm reunion reports, but Hailey, 21, recently admitted she and Bieber are close again after a painful split in 2016.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," she explained. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was.

"We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that... We just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."