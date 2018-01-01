Selena Gomez no longer lives in Los Angeles following kidney surgery

Selena Gomez has moved out of Los Angeles in a bid to remove stress out of her life following her kidney transplant last year (17).

The Same Old Love singer underwent the transplant surgery with her best friend Francia Raisa last summer (17) in an effort to beat lupus, and she has since made a full recovery, but the procedure made her rethink her life and she insists she no longer wants to waste time on stressful situations.

"I've just kind of stepped back a bit," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Friday (29Jun18). "I enjoy my life. I don't really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice. I don't even live in Los Angeles anymore. I don't pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much."

Selena previously admitted she struggled at first with the scar from the surgery, but a good naked session in front of the mirror helped her realise that all the things she used to complain and stress about when it came to her appearance were ridiculous and she had no issue with letting go of them.

"I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to b**ch about and just asking, 'Why?'" the Latino singer told Billboard. "I had someone in my life for a very long time who pointed out all the things that I didn't feel great about with myself. When I look at my body now, I just see life."